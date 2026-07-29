Michael J Fox is set to receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 78th Emmy Awards for his significant contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy. He is also nominated for an Emmy for his role in Apple TV+'s 'Shrinking'.

Actor Michael J Fox will be honoured with the Television Academy's prestigious Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in recognition of his contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy, according to Variety.

The Television Academy announced that Fox will receive the honour during the televised Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14. According to the Television Academy, Fox is being recognised "in recognition of his transformative contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy." The actor is also in contention for an Emmy this year, earning a nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his performance in Apple TV+'s Shrinking. That award will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys on September 6, according to Variety.

About the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Established in 2002, the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognises members of the television industry whose philanthropic efforts reflect the humanitarian legacy of legendary entertainer Bob Hope. Previous recipients include Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Sean Penn, and Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Praise from the Television Academy

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego praised Fox's lasting influence on both television and Parkinson's research, according to Variety. "Michael J. Fox is one of television's most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson's research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure. He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change," Abrego said.

Television Academy Special Awards Selection Committee co-chair Hillary Bibicoff highlighted the actor's global impact. "Fox's advocacy has made a lasting impact around the world, and he has consistently leveraged his platform to inspire meaningful change in the fight against Parkinson's," she said, according to Variety.

Committee co-chair Joseph Litzinger added, "His dedication to helping others navigate the challenges of this disease serves as an inspiration to us all."

A Legacy of Advocacy and Acclaim

Fox publicly revealed his diagnosis with young-onset Parkinson's disease in 1998 and founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000. The organisation has since become the world's largest non-profit funder of Parkinson's research, supporting more than USD 3 billion in scientific research programmes.

A five-time Emmy Award winner, Fox has received 19 Emmy nominations during his career. He won three consecutive Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmys for Family Ties between 1986 and 1988, another Lead Actor Emmy for Spin City in 2000, and a Guest Actor Emmy for Rescue Me in 2009, according to Variety.

Beyond television, Fox is widely known for starring in the Back to the Future trilogy, Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success, Doc Hollywood, The American President and several other films. His Apple TV+ documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie won four Emmy Awards, while his latest memoir, Future Boy, became his fifth New York Times bestseller.

78th Emmy Awards Ceremony

The 78th Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14, according to Variety. (ANI)