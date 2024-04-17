Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor to play the role of IFS officer in political-thriller movie; WATCH

    The interesting teaser for the upcoming film Ulajh was unveiled today, with Janhvi Kapoor playing a prominent character in the patriotic thriller.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    In September 2023, Janhvi Kapoor wrapped shooting her highly awaited political thriller Ulajh. Sudhanshu Saria directed the film, in which she co-stars with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Despite her patriotic heritage, Janhvi plays an IFS officer caught up in an international conspiracy in the film. The makers of the movie released the teaser.

     

    In the teaser, Janhvi appears to be looking into a technical collaboration with a Nashik-based company to produce green hydrogen utilizing a hydrogen electrolyzer. The preview depicts her putting her life in danger and being embroiled in the situation, while Gulshan Devaiah's monologue about loyalty and betrayal for the nation plays in the background.

    Janhvi already revealed details about her involvement in the film. In a statement, she said, "When I was approached with the script for Ulajh, it immediately drew me in because, as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that force me to step outside of my comfort zone, and portray a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. As the film's title implies, my character and the tale have numerous layers, emotions, and parameters that are both tough and thrilling. I'm excited for the audience to watch me in this new part created by Sudhanshu, who has such a unique method of dealing with this genre."


     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
