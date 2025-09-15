Kajol and Twinkle Khanna team up for their first talk show, Two Much, promising candid chats, humour, and heartfelt moments with Bollywood’s biggest stars. Premieres September 25 on Prime Video.

The highly awaited trailer of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's first-ever talk show together, titled 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', is finally out, offering a glimpse into the lives of the Bollywood celebrities.

The trailer offers an exclusive, unmissable peek into the world, minds, and hearts of Bollywood's renowned celebrities, laced with their brimming inside jokes, cherished memories, career-defining milestones and other conversation topics, which could be a delight for the audience.

As per the trailer, the guest list is set to feature Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebrities.

From Salman and Aamir's brotherly camaraderie and the innuendo-infused banter between Karan and Janhvi to the student-to-superstar journeys of Alia and Varun, the guests are looking forward to serving up thier most authentic selves on the upcoming talk show.

Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

<br>Taking on the reins of a host for the very first time, Kajol said, "Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it's delightful chaos--the most fun kind you can imagine! That's really where the idea of this talk show came from. It's us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about. We've turned the traditional talk-show format on its head--no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it's unapologetic and unfiltered--filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy," as quoted in a press note shared by Prime Video.</p><p>Shouldering the responsibility as the partner-in-crime and co-host, Twinkle added, "I've always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour--and that's exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn't about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it's a chance to see their favourite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun," as quoted in a press note.</p><p>'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' is Prime Video's latest unscripted original, which is produced by Banijay Asia, premieres on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. (ANI)</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p>