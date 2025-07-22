Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will host the new talk show 'Two Much' on Prime Video, featuring candid conversations and top Bollywood stars. The show promises wit, fun, and bold discussions.

Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to host a new talk show titled 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'.

Taking to Instagram handle on Tuesday, Prime Video shared the update about the show with the caption, "they've got the tea..and it's two much to miss..#TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon"





After the post, many shared their excitement. Film director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, "Love the title and the hosts - this is gonna be super fun"

"OMG yeeesss!!!! My two favorite personalities in one show! It's gonna be raw, crazy, funny and I'm here for it!," wrote a social media user, while another commented, "Cook akki & devgn in first episode"

Produced and conceptualised by Banijay Asia, the show is is described as a "bold, fiery, and candid" entry into the talk show space, with a guest list featuring the "biggest names" in Bollywood and the industry's Who's Who.

The show is hosted and helmed by two "enigmatic and powerhouse personalities". While Kajol is known for delivering hits like Baazigar (1993), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), as well as the 2025 mythological horror film, 'Maa', directed by Vishal Furia.

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, is an author, columnist and actress who made her acting debut with a leading role in the film Barsaat (1995). She also worked in films such as Jaan (1996), Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), Baadshah (1999), and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001). As an author, she has written the non-fiction book Mrs Funnybones (2015), the short story collection The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad (2016), and the novels Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018) and Welcome to Paradise (2023).

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show.

"We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle--a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India in a statement while talking about the show.

Nikhil added, "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences."

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer-Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, shared, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India's biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle--distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone."

'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' will be streaming soon on Prime Video.(ANI)