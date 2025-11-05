Twinkle Khanna’s latest remarks about relationships have stirred up conversations online as she claimed that older people are better at hiding affairs. Known for her wit and honesty, Twinkle opened up about modern love, fidelity, emotional maturity.

Twinkle Khanna Talks About Relationships

With witty honesty, Twinkle often presents her social and emotional take on how relationships change over the years. Evidently, she contends that older people tend to exercise higher levels of discretion and are more cognizant toward their relationships. Instead, the younger generation tends to pursue matters with impulse, distraction, and exposure within an overwhelming pool of media.

Twinkle Khanna made a statement, “Older people are much better, lots of practice." Kajol disagreed with the statement and shared, “I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs." However, Ananya shared her opinion on social media, “everything comes out anyway".

The second statement was, ‘’Today’s kids change their partners faster than they change outfits. While Twinkle was in agreement, Farah, Kajol and Ananya disagreed. Twinkle then said, “It’s a good thing because in our time, it was like, ‘What will people say? We can’t do this.’ They are changing their partners quickly, and I think it’s a good thing."

Ananya Panday said, “People have always been changing their partners. Earlier, it was a bit quiet." Twinkle added, “It’s much easier for them because they have no baggage. They are like, ‘This is not working. Let’s move on quickly.''

Fan React to Twinkle's Vaguely Candid Opinion

As expected, the comments sent a wave through cyberspace. Some praised her for broaching the subject and felt the topic deserved to be discussed; others found her boldness and insightings to be a matter of controversy. Social media buzzed with debates on whether emotional maturity allows for secrecy among partners.