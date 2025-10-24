Image Credit : ANI

The newest episode of Two Much, featuring Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, was meant to be a light-hearted celebrity chat. However, what began as a fun exchange about relationships and marriage quickly took an unexpected turn. A segment on love, compatibility, and infidelity stirred up debate, drawing criticism from viewers who felt the tone was dismissive of serious issues.

Debate on Love and Compatibility Turns Tense

During a ‘This or That’ round, Twinkle asked whether love alone could sustain a marriage or if compatibility mattered more. While she and Janhvi reportedly leaned towards love being the stronger foundation, Kajol disagreed, saying that no relationship could survive without compatibility. The friendly argument, though, soon led to more controversial territory when the discussion moved toward emotional versus physical infidelity.