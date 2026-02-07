Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar celebrated 25 years of togetherness with their trademark humour, playful moments, and heartfelt tributes. Their silver jubilee anniversary perfectly reflected the love, laughter, and friendship.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar demonstrated their status as ideal partners through their sweet competition about desserts which they conducted to honor their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple has maintained their status as one of Bollywood's most beloved power couples through their ongoing relationship since their first marriage. Their marriage of 25 years showed through their playful chemistry and sharp humor and their everlasting display of love which felt newly developed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Twinkle Khanna’s Dessert Battle With Akshay Kumar

The Silver Jubilee celebration brought forth both adventurous experiences and joyful moments throughout the entire event. The couple decided to experience thrilling activities instead of following traditional marriage practices to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple established travel and relationship goals through their paragliding experience during their international holiday. Both of them began their anniversary festivities by posting funny and sentimental social media messages which showed their deep connection.

The Dessert Battle That Stole The Show

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a series of fun pictures from their getaway that instantly went viral. The photos captured a light-hearted “dessert battle” between the couple, complete with Twinkle’s signature wit. She declared dessert as non-negotiable territory through her caption which she used to present the “Three Rules of Gluttony.”

Twinkle made sure to win the dessert battle when she ate dessert herself and gave Akshay one small taste of her victory. The first photo shows Akshay making a punching gesture with his hands while Twinkle shows a victorious smile after winning the dessert fight in the last image. She playfully questioned her followers about which person at their table would lose in that particular contest.

Akshay Kumar’s Goofy Anniversary Tribute

Akshay Kumar marked his special day with a hilarious video which showed Twinkle performing funny actions. He shared a humorous message about his mother-in-law's wedding day advice which turned out to be completely correct after 25 years of marriage.

Akshay expressed his appreciation for the woman who brings him joy through their 25 years of crazy experiences together while he sent romantic anniversary greetings to “Tina” his spouse.

The couple reached their 25th wedding anniversary on January 17, 2026. Their relationship has developed into a perfect combination of enduring love and joyful moments and permanent friendship which demonstrates how marriage becomes more delightful with every passing year.