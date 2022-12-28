Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle

"Love jihad" is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage. Tunisha Sharma suicide case is taking new turns each day. Now BJP MLA, Atul Bhatkhalkar has said that a probe must also happen deeply in this case from the love jihad angle.

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

Now there is a new update in the case. Bharatiya Janta Party MLA from Maharashtra, Atul Bhatkhalkar, has revealed that a probe must happen from the love jihad angle into the case of actor Tunisha Sharma's death, in which her co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested. The demand comes days after Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleged the death of Sharma was a matter of Love Jihad and that the state was planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents. The police should probe the case from the angle of love jihad, Bhatkhalkar told in his quote to a leading Indian news wire agency in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway.

Love jihad is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage. For those unaware, The Waliv police stated on Tuesday that the late TV actress's co-star, Sheezan Khan, is constantly changing his statements. According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment publication, the Waliv police stated that he has not yet given a clear cause and his side of the main story for his breakup with Tunisha. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor has been in police custody since his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha died by suicide.

TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.