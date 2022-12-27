Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan teary on hearing about late actress's funeral ceremony, changes statements

The late Indian television actress Tunisha Sharma got cremated today. Her funeral ceremony and last rites happened between 3 PM to 5 PM in the afternoon. The investigation is getting out several shocking angles each day. It is yet to be seen what could be the real story behind their breakup and her suicide.

Recent reports state that the alleged ex-boyfriend and actor, Sheezan Khan, currently in Valiv police custody until December 28, broke down miserably and was teary-eyed after learning about her funeral ceremony. While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

Recently, we got to know how her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, broke his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. The funeral happened today afternoon between 3 PM to 5 PM. While it is a really shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems.

A recent update in the ongoing Tunisha Sharma suicide case is that Sheezan Khan, who got arrested and is in police custody, broke down in front of a woman police officer after learning about his ex-girlfriend's last rites and funeral ceremony.

For those unaware, The Waliv police stated on Tuesday that the late TV actress's co-star, Sheezan Khan, is constantly changing his statements. According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment publication, the Waliv police stated that he has not yet given a clear cause and his side of the main story for his breakup with Tunisha. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor has been in police custody since his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha died by suicide.