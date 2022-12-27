Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma's Death: 3 key revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan

    Sheezan Khan is currently in police custody. While Tunisha Sharma's cremation is happening at present, we look at the surprising revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib has made about her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. It is indeed the most unexpected happening which has shaken the entire industry. Every day some explosive revelation related to the late actress's relationship with Sheezan is coming out, which is getting even people into a state of shock. 

    Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, Tunisha got discovered to be hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother. 

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Funeral Update: Late actress's body taken home, close friends arrive for last respects

    While Tunisha Sharma's cremation is happening at present, we look at the three surprising revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib has made about her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

    1. Sheezan Khan used several women:

    Tunisha's friend Rayya Labib claimed that Sheezan Khan was dating several women simultaneously. He also maintained physical relationships with 6 to 10 women to satisfy his physical needs. Rayya revealed that Sheezan promised these women love and commitment, while dating them. All these women got initially captivated because of his good looks, whereas he used them for sex.

    2. A woman who was in a relationship with Sheezan revealed this scoop:

    Rayya Labib revealed that a woman, who was dating Sheezan Khan, gave the information about him. Rayya added that the 'woman' was in a relationship with Sheezan for about four months. But later, that woman broke up with him after knowing the reality about his relationship with Tunisha. Rayya also said that the woman is undergoing psychiatric treatment for depression and doesn't want to talk about the issue.

    3. Sheezan used Tunisha for physical needs:

    Rayya explained that just like the other women, Sheezan also used Tunisha for his physical needs and later broke up with her. After learning about his multiple relationships, Tunisha confronted Sheezan. He then retorted that he had already broken up with her and is not answerable to her. Rayya claims that this is the reason why Tunisha took her life.

    ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2022: From Suhana Khan to Sara Ali Khan and more, three star kids who got trolled this year

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
