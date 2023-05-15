Tu Tu Main Main on OTT: Director Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals to make a comeback soon- read details

One of India's iconic TV show 'Tu Tu Main Main', will soon return. Sachin Pilgaonkar broke the fantastic news. Here's what he said

After appearing in films like Balika Badhu and Nadiya Ke Paar, Sachin Pilgaonkar decided to try his hand at directing in 1994, and the result was the TV series Tu Tu Main Main. The TV show, which aired for six years until 2000, was a blow because it challenged the standard TV portrayal of a love-hate relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law.

Reema Lagoo and Sachin Pilgaonkar's wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, starred in the performance that he directed. After Tu Tu Main Main ended its run on television in 2006, Sachin directed a sequel named Kadvee Khattee Meethi, which included many of the same actors.

Tu Tu Main Main to make a comeback:

Fans were shocked when Sachin Pilgaonkar announced the revival of the classic series, even though many other serials had made comebacks in recent years. During an interview with a daily, the veteran actor announced the return of Tu Tu Main Main with a new season.

"We hope to restart the show soon. We're getting to work on it right away," he remarked. The actor, however, said that there is a new twist to the story this time around. He goes on to say, "Surpiya will no longer be the daughter-in-law but the mother-in-law." The audience's appreciation for Tu Tu Main Main continues to this day.

After revealing all about the sequel, Sachin tells that he intends to release the next episode of the programme digitally. I'd rather not have the show shown on TV. "I prefer an OTT platform, and we're very flexible with regards to the platform," he says.

About Tu Tu Main Main:

In 2006, a follow-up series titled Kadvee Khattee Meethi aired with the same themes and an expanded cast, again directed by Sachin. The programme centred on the love and hate dynamics between Reema Lagoo's character and Supriya Pilgaonkar's daughter-in-law. The show also featured TV stars like Mahesh Thakur, Kuldeep, Jayati Bhatia, Bhavana Balsavar and Kuldeep Pawar, among others.