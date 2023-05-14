Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani

On Saturday, Rema, the 'Calm Down' singer sweeping the internet, performed at a crowded stadium in Mumbai. The 23-year-old Nigerian performer wowed the crowd with an enthralling performance that had them passionately singing along. Around ten o'clock in the evening, Rema took the stage in a large outdoor stadium and performed until one in the morning. His show generated a lot of buzz on social media in the form of videos and pictures.

Nora Fatehi, an actor and dancer, was there at the occasion and joined Rema on stage. He was inspired to sway to the beat of her hit song Naach Meri Rani as she performed. She yelled onstage, "Let's show him how India does Afro-beats."

ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details

Nora Fatehi told a media outlet: "Rema's show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He's such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it's such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It's amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it's a moment of joy for me since I've been largely associated with the genre for a long time."

Rema told a media outlet: "Namaste, India. I'm super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the country's cultural landscape, and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. I can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It's going to be an Afro Rave!"

Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, is a Nigerian musician who shot to fame with his 2020 hit single Dumebi. He just finished a three-city trip to India. A sizable portion of the artist's wider Rave & Roses international tour, the "Rema Calm Down India Tour," is being conducted in India. It began on May 12 in New Delhi, continued through a performance on Saturday in Mumbai, and ended in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Actress looks ravishing in colorful beach-wear attires