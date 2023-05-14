Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani

    On Saturday, Rema, the 'Calm Down' singer who has been sweeping the internet, performed at crowded stadium in Mumbai.

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 14, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    On Saturday, Rema, the 'Calm Down' singer sweeping the internet, performed at a crowded stadium in Mumbai. The 23-year-old Nigerian performer wowed the crowd with an enthralling performance that had them passionately singing along. Around ten o'clock in the evening, Rema took the stage in a large outdoor stadium and performed until one in the morning. His show generated a lot of buzz on social media in the form of videos and pictures.

    Nora Fatehi, an actor and dancer, was there at the occasion and joined Rema on stage. He was inspired to sway to the beat of her hit song Naach Meri Rani as she performed. She yelled onstage, "Let's show him how India does Afro-beats."

    ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details

    Nora Fatehi told a media outlet: "Rema's show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He's such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it's such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It's amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it's a moment of joy for me since I've been largely associated with the genre for a long time."

    Rema told a media outlet: "Namaste, India. I'm super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the country's cultural landscape, and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. I can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It's going to be an Afro Rave!"

    Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, is a Nigerian musician who shot to fame with his 2020 hit single Dumebi. He just finished a three-city trip to India. A sizable portion of the artist's wider Rave & Roses international tour, the "Rema Calm Down India Tour," is being conducted in India. It began on May 12 in New Delhi, continued through a performance on Saturday in Mumbai, and ended in Hyderabad.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Actress looks ravishing in colorful beach-wear attires

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June ADC

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report RBA

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report

    Urfi Javed on her love life Earlier I was a hopeless romantic now I am not Reason ex boyfriend? MSW

    Urfi Javed on her love life: “Earlier I was a hopeless romantic, now I am not”, Reason ex-boyfriend?

    Salman Khan Da-bangg Concert: Actor thanks Kolkata for accepting him with 'love', praises crowd ADC

    Salman Khan Da-bangg Concert: Actor thanks Kolkata for accepting him with 'love', praises crowd

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah AJR

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

    Know how to cook Rice: Here are 7 steps to follow RBA

    Know how to cook Rice: Here are 7 steps to follow

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June ADC

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June

    Who was the CM?': On Bajrang Dal row in Karnataka, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban AJR

    'Who was the CM?': On Bajrang Dal row in Karnataka, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban

    pro-wrestling WWE rumours: From Bray Wyatt return to Rock-Vince McMahon talks-ayh

    WWE rumours: From Bray Wyatt's return to Rock-Vince McMahon talks

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon