Jagadish Palanisamy, who co-produced 'Master' and 'Leo', is a close friend of the CM. His company, The Route, also manages Vijay's PR. Earlier, people had raised questions when Jagadish, without any official role, was seen with the CM.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has made a significant appointment by naming film producer Jagadish Palanisamy as his new private secretary. The move has quickly drawn attention, given Palanisamy’s close personal and professional ties with the Chief Minister.

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Jagadish Palanisamy is widely known in the film industry as the co-producer of blockbuster films like Master and Leo. Apart from his film career, he has also been closely associated with Vijay for years. His company, The Route, currently manages Vijay’s public relations, further highlighting their long-standing association.

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The appointment comes amid earlier discussions and speculation when Palanisamy was seen accompanying Vijay on official engagements, including a recent visit to Delhi where the Chief Minister met the Prime Minister. At that time, Palanisamy did not hold any formal government position, which led to questions from observers and the public.

With this new role, Palanisamy now officially becomes part of the Chief Minister’s administrative setup. The development is being closely watched, as it blends political responsibility with a figure known primarily for his work in cinema and media management.

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