Rumours around Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have resurfaced, with fresh speculation about her alleged conversion and their relationship gaining traction online, leaving fans curious and awaiting clarity from both stars.

Speculation surrounding Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay has resurfaced once again, with social media buzzing over fresh rumours. The duo has been linked for years, with frequent gossip about their alleged relationship making headlines. Recently, these discussions intensified after Vijay’s growing political presence and ongoing chatter about his personal life.

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Conversion Rumours Gain Attention

The latest wave of rumours suggests that Trisha may have converted to Christianity. The speculation began after a viral video showed a Christian cross inside her car, prompting online discussions. Trisha, who was born into a traditional Tamil Iyer Brahmin family, has not addressed these claims. Meanwhile, Vijay’s own religious background, being associated with Christianity through his father, has further fueled assumptions.

Voting Day Post Adds Fuel to Speculation

Adding to the buzz, Trisha shared a post after casting her vote in Tamil Nadu, featuring a ‘whistle’ sound effect. Many interpreted this as a subtle show of support for Vijay’s political party, whose symbol is a whistle. This led to renewed curiosity about their bond, especially amid reports that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce.

Fans Await Clarity

Rumours of a possible future marriage between Vijay and Trisha have also been doing the rounds, though there has been no official confirmation from either side. The added speculation about religious conversion has only intensified public curiosity. For now, all eyes remain on Trisha, as fans await a clear response to these ongoing claims and question