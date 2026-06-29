Nikki Narula expressed happiness over the box office success of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'. She praised the film's second-week growth and shared her inspiring experience working with co-star Diljit Dosanjh, highlighting his humility and spiritual nature.

Actress Nikki Narula has expressed happiness over the strong theatrical performance of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', as director Imtiaz Ali's latest film continues to gain momentum at the Box Office with impressive second-week growth driven by positive word of mouth. Speaking about the film's success, Nikki said, "I'm so happy to see the way 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' has picked up in its second week. The love the audience is giving the film proves that good cinema always finds its people. The film is genuinely beautiful, and I feel honoured and blessed to be a part of such a wonderful project," in a press note.

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Praise for Diljit Dosanjh's Humility and Artistry

The actress described the film as one of the most rewarding experiences of her career, saying that working alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh became much more than a professional milestone.

According to Nikki, what stood out most was Diljit's humility and grounded personality despite his global popularity.

Recalling her time on set, Nikki said Diljit treated everyone with equal warmth and respect, regardless of their role. She added that he created a welcoming atmosphere for the entire cast and crew, making every interaction feel comfortable and natural.

One memory that particularly stayed with her was watching Diljit quietly chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' between shots. "Watching someone who has achieved such extraordinary success remain deeply connected to his spiritual side was incredibly inspiring. It reminded me that humility and faith can coexist with greatness," Nikki shared, in a press note.

The actress also revealed that she did not feel nervous during her first interaction with Diljit. Instead, she remained focused on her performance and credited the relaxed environment on set for making the experience enjoyable.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Nikki recalled telling Diljit that she and her husband had often created Instagram reels using his songs even before they worked together. She showed him some of those old videos during filming, and Diljit responded warmly, appreciating the gesture and wishing the couple happiness and success.

Nikki also praised Diljit's performance in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', calling him "an exceptionally gifted actor who brings honesty and authenticity to every character."

Reflecting on the collaboration, she said the experience extended beyond sharing screen space with a major star. "It wasn't simply about sharing screen space with a superstar. It was about observing an artist who has reached incredible heights yet continues to remain humble, disciplined, and spiritually grounded. Those are qualities I truly admire and hope to carry forward in my own journey," she said.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Nikki said she hopes to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh again in the future.

As 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' continues its successful theatrical run with strong audience appreciation and second-week box office growth, Nikki said she feels grateful to have been part of a film that has resonated with audiences across the world. (ANI)