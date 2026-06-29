Chiranjeevi praised Rahul Bose's contribution to rugby after Hyderabad Heroes beat Mumbai Dreamers 41-17 to win the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2. The actor also commended the presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the final.

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela praised actor and rugby administrator Rahul Bose for his contribution to the sport after Hyderabad Heroes defeated Mumbai Dreamers 41-17 to win the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 title.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the sidelines of the final, Chiranjeevi commended the successful conduct of the tournament and acknowledged the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the event. "Everything has gone very well... The man behind this, Rahul Bose, has done a fantastic job. Today, being the chief guest of this event, CM Revanth Reddy has come, and that is a wonderful gesture," Chiranjeevi said while speaking to media.

Hyderabad Heroes Clinch Title with Clinical Display

Hyderabad Heroes produced a clinical display in the final, overcoming Mumbai Dreamers 41-17 to lift the Season 2 trophy.

According to a press release, Mumbai Dreamers enjoyed early possession but failed to convert their dominance into points as Hyderabad's disciplined defence forced crucial turnovers. The Heroes made the most of their opportunities through quick counter-attacks. Francisco Cosculluela's steal set up Taitaifono Tavita before Manuel Moreno won possession to create an easy finish for Shivam Shukla. Maurice Longbottom then added a drop goal to hand Hyderabad firm control before the interval.

Hyderabad continued at the same pace after half-time. Tavita created space on the left for Diego Ardao to score, while Mumbai eventually responded through Ethan McFarland after improved ball movement.

However, Hyderabad capitalised on further turnovers, with Ardao scoring his second try before Kevin Wekesa finished another flowing move. Terio Tamani extended Hyderabad's lead early in the final quarter.

James Turner reduced the deficit for Mumbai before setting up Sukumar Hembrom late in the contest, but Hyderabad's clinical finishing and defensive intensity ensured a commanding 41-17 victory.

Bengaluru Bravehearts Secure Third Place

In the third-place play-off, Bengaluru Bravehearts defeated Chennai Bulls 22-19 in an entertaining contest to finish the season in third place.