The District Administration Kupwara and the Indian Army co-hosted 'Jashn-e-Kupwara' 2026, a cultural festival celebrating local heritage and youth empowerment. The event featured performances, a 'Know Your Army' exhibit, and social awareness stalls.

Kupwara witnessed a vibrant celebration of culture, music and community spirit as the District Administration Kupwara, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organised 'Jashn-e-Kupwara' 2026, bringing together artists, students, officials and residents for a day dedicated to cultural heritage, youth empowerment and social awareness. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Shrikant Balasaheb Suse as the Chief Guest. Among those present were Major General Rakesh Nair, General Officer Commanding, 28 Infantry Division, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, senior Indian Army officers, district officials, representatives from government departments, educational institutions, civil society and a large gathering of local residents.

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In his inaugural address, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted Kupwara's rich cultural legacy, the potential of its youth and the importance of collective efforts in fostering peace, progress and inclusive development. He also appreciated the coordination between the District Administration, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in promoting the welfare of the district's people, while encouraging young citizens to contribute towards a peaceful and progressive Kupwara.

Cultural Extravaganza Highlights Youth and Heritage

The cultural programme opened with a performance by NCC cadets, showcasing discipline, patriotism and teamwork. Students from Government Degree College Kupwara followed with a skit focusing on drug de-addiction and environmental conservation. Local musical group Nagma-e-Kupwara then took the stage with a performance celebrating the district's artistic talent and cultural vibrancy.

Sufi Melodies Enthrall Audience

The evening's entertainment highlight was "Noor-e-Sama," a Sufi musical performance by renowned artist Shafi Sopori. The soulful presentation, rooted in the traditions of Sufi music, delivered messages of harmony, peace and universal brotherhood, bringing the celebrations to a memorable close and earning an enthusiastic response from the audience.

'Know Your Army' and Community Outreach Initiatives

Beyond the cultural performances, the Indian Army organised a "Know Your Army" display, offering visitors insights into the Army's capabilities, equipment, technological advancements and its role in safeguarding the nation while supporting local communities. The exhibit attracted significant interest, particularly among students and young attendees.

The District Administration also set up dedicated public outreach counters, including a Medical Counter, Career Guidance Counter, Community Outreach Counter and Drug De-addiction Counter, reflecting its focus on healthcare, career counselling, youth empowerment and social awareness.

A Call for Unity and Social Responsibility

During the closing ceremony, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, emphasised the importance of community participation in maintaining peace and social responsibility. He urged citizens, particularly young people, to remain vigilant against drug abuse and appreciated the coordination between the District Administration, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in strengthening public outreach and fostering trust.

The organisers thanked participating institutions, artists, volunteers, students and members of the public for contributing to the success of 'Jashn-e-Kupwara' 2026. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of Kupwara's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage, empowering its youth and strengthening community partnerships, underscoring that the district's strength lies in the unity, resilience and aspirations of its people.