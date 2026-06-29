Actor Alanna Ubach reflects on her diverse career, which she describes as an 'Easter egg hunt'. She enjoys being recognized for various roles by different generations, from her part in 'Ted' and 'Coco' to 'Legally Blonde' and 'Hacks'.

Actor Alanna Ubach says she has always wanted her acting career to surprise audiences like an "Easter egg hunt," reflecting on her diverse body of work that spans films and television, from Legally Blonde and Coco to Hacks and Ted, according to People.

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An 'Easter Egg Hunt' Career

Speaking to People, the 50-year-old actor said she enjoys being recognised for a wide variety of characters by different generations of fans.

"You might know Alanna Ubach from Ted. You might also know her from Legally Blonde, Hacks or Coco*" she said, adding that she can often guess which role people know her from "depending on the age."

"If they're Gen Xers, it's usually, 'Hey, it's Jo from Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce,' and then, if it is a teenage boy, he'll come up to me and say, 'A karaoke machine," she said, referring to her character Susan Bennett from Ted*.

Recalling other fan interactions, Ubach said, "If it is a server, they'll come up to me and say, 'Wash the effing dishes and shut the eff up,' from Waiting...," as per the outlet.

She added, "Usually, if the person is Latino, they'll come up to me and say, 'He's a handsome little Focker,' from Meet the Fockers."

According to Ubach, younger fans often remember her voice role in Disney-Pixar's Coco. "If it's a child, they'll come up and say, 'That devil box gives you nothing but lies,'" she said, referring to her character Mama Imelda.

"I'm hearing that constantly, and I feel very blessed to be that person," she added.

Over the years, Ubach has also appeared in projects including Euphoria, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit* and A Haunted House.

Realizing a Childhood Dream

Reflecting on her career, the actor revealed that she had long hoped to become the kind of performer audiences would not immediately recognise from role to role, according to People.

"When I was a kid, I wanted to be an Easter egg hunt," Ubach said. "It was the only way I could explain it to my manager, Margrit Polak, who's been my manager since I was 15. She's still with me, we're still joined at the hip," she recalled.

"I remember telling her, 'Wouldn't it be wonderful if my career was an Easter egg hunt?' 'Oh, wait a second. She played that person and that person? I didn't know that. I didn't recognize her.'"

"She said, 'Yeah, that would be awesome, wouldn't it?' Cut to many, many years later, and here I am enjoying everything, enjoying this Easter egg career," Ubach added, according to People.

Future Aspirations

Despite her long list of credits, the actor said there is still one role she is eager to take on.

"I've always wanted to do a biopic. It's just a matter of someone believing me that I actually can play that person. I still audition for every role I nab. I'm a constant work in progress," she said.

Ubach also said she hopes to continue working with talented storytellers throughout her career.

"The biggest thing for me is that I can only hope that I'm lucky enough to be given something written by a fantastic writer," she said.

"To me, these characters that I've played have been just created by such brilliant writers and showrunners that I'm just happy to have a career and hopefully to be working until the day I die," she added, according to People. (ANI)