Tridha Choudhury in this orange and pink swimsuit will be treat for your eyes, watch video

The Aashram (2020) actress is often lauded for her sartorial choices. She usually makes it to the headlines for her unique outlook. Check out her latest bold look in this article.

The actress also posted a daring video of herself playing in the sand on a beach to her social media account on Wednesday. She was wearing a seductive orange and pink translucent swimsuit and continued to look stunning. The footage appears to be from Tridha's most recent trip to the Maldives. She captioned the post: "Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want".

How did fans react? While one said: 'Love the styling', another one said, 'ou mean #Legitboss , as in your wish is my command!#Godbless'. One user commented using emojis: 😍😍😍😍

Tridha posted another vacation photo last month in a plunging black string bikini with goggles, loose hair, and minimum makeup.

On the work front, She was most recently seen in Bandish Bandits and Aashram.

