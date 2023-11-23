Treat for all Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's fans: Both stars shoot in same studio after 21 years (Photos)

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are shooting in the same Chennai studio! While Rajinikanth prepares for 'Thalaivar 170,' Kamal Haasan is filming 'Indian 2'.

In 'Indian 2', Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy. Shankar directed the film. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy filming for 'Thalaivar 170'. Surprisingly, after 21 years, both megastars are filming for their separate films in the same studio in Chennai. Lyca Productions, the production company behind both films, announced the news alongside photos of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan posing together.

Lyca Productions' official Twitter account published photographs of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth tenderly hugging each other. They're all grins as they pose for pictures.

The caption read, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we @LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films! #Indian2 #Thalaivar170 (sic)."

About Thalaivar 170:

Rajinikanth was most recently seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer,' which grossed over Rs 650 crore globally. Following the success of 'Jailer,' he began filming 'Thalaivar 170' in Trivandrum, Kerala. In an interview with the press, he announced that the future picture will be a big-budget commercial entertainment with a strong message.

Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rakshan, and GM Soundar play significant parts in 'Thalaivar 170'. TJ Gnanavel wrote and directed the film, which Lyca Productions produced. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer SR Kathir, and editor Philomin Raj.

About Indian 2:

'Indian 2,' a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster of the same name, stars Kamal Haasan as an elderly independence warrior who seeks to combat corruption. The film, like the first installment, will most certainly contain a powerful message. Nayanthara will play the principal role in 'Indian 2'.

Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Siddharth are among the cast members. Shankar's newest magnum opus was supposed to feature Aishwarya Rajesh, however she dropped out owing to her hectic schedule. Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin are the producers of 'Indian 2'.