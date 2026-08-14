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Yash's Range Rover Number Plate Goes Viral Amid Toxic Buzz: Here's Why Fans Call It 'BOSS'
Yash's upcoming film Toxic is generating huge buzz, with advance bookings drawing strong attention. Amid the excitement, his Range Rover's unique 8055 number plate has resurfaced online, leaving fans amused by its “BOSS” connection.
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Image Credit : Social Media
The 'Toxic' buzz
Actor Yash's new film 'Toxic' is creating a massive buzz. Its songs and trailers are already a huge hit, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until its worldwide release on August 26.
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Image Credit : social media
Advance booking for the film in foreign countries
Advance booking counters for 'Toxic' have already opened in other countries, and the response is fantastic. After his past blockbusters, everyone's expectations are sky-high for this action-packed gangster film.
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Image Credit : KiaraAdvani@instagram
The car from the movie's muhurat
Amidst all the film's hype, this car is stealing the show. Yash arrived in this black luxury car for the 'Toxic' muhurat last year, and a picture from that day has resurfaced and gone viral.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Black Range Rover
Yash drives a black Range Rover with the number plate KA 01 NA 8055. Fans point out that 8055 looks just like the word 'BOSS'. He reportedly bought this car in January 2023 for around Rs 5 crore.
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Image Credit : Instagram
BOSS
Even with all his luxury cars, Yash's first love was an RX 100 bike his father gifted him in college. His dad later sold it, thinking it was a distraction! Yash's first car was a Mahindra Scorpio, which cost about Rs 9-16 lakh back then.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Crossed the 38 thousand dollar mark
The movie is already a hit in North America, where advance bookings for premiere shows have crossed $38,000. Fans abroad will get to see 'Toxic' on August 25, even before its release in India.
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