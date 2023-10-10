Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tovino Thomas gushes over meeting bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar; expresses admiration through tweet

    Tovino Thomas' viral tweet reveals his joy and admiration after meeting Akshay Kumar, calling him the "real Khiladi" during a chance gym encounter.

    In a recent tweet that went viral, south actor and producer, Tovino Thomas, expressed his extreme happiness and admiration for Akshay Kumar. Tovino penned in his tweet "I thought I knew the khel. Then I met the real Khiladi."

    Tovino Thomas ran into Akshay Kumar in the gym. His tweet expressing his happiness and surprise for the bollywood actor, sparked anticipation among his followers for possible future encounters or collaborations between these two remarkable talents. A twitter user chimed in by commenting "Minnal Murali Hindi Remake Loading" while another wrote, " Minnal murali & Remake King"

     

     

    Regarding their work, Akshay Kumar's most recent release is "Mission Raniganj," while Tovino Thomas is set to lead in an upcoming malayalam movie titled "Nadikar Thilakam."

