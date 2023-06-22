TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal officially lodges FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi; know details

There is a new update on the ongoing controversy between Asit Kumarr Modi and TV actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. After many actors came ahead and spoke about the horrifying reality of the TV producer, now the actress has lodged an FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi.

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the number one clean comedy family-entertainer show for many years. The iconic indian television serial that has been running for the past nineteen years now and also won many awards, airs on SAB TV. Nut off late, TMKOC has been making headlines for all the wrong and controversial reasons. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, the renowned Indian television actress known for portraying Mrs Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, quit the show after fourteen years by placing allegations of sexual harassment and molestation attempt by the renowned television show producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

The actress has officially gone ahead and ended up filing an FIR in the case at Mumbai’s Powai police station. Jennifer has said that she wants a ‘public apology’ from Asit Modi for tarnishing and publically spoiling her name.

Speaking about the same in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shed light on how she is not going to budge until she does not get a public apology from the producer Asit Kumarr Modi as she tried to spoil her reputation, has said, "They have put so many serious and false allegations against me. If I was problematic, why did they tolerate me for so long? Why was I brought back on the show after Dilkush left it? I am just saying this from Day 1. I want a public apology from them. Why has Sohil contradicted his own statement? Firstly I am abusive. I am his close friend and helped him in spirituality."

For those unaware, Jennifer had previously sent a binding and official legal notice to the TMKOC producer demanding a public apology. The actress mentioned that on March 8, she formally sent legal notices to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj via email and registered complaints with all the government authorities.

Talking in depth about Sohil and Jatin's apparent misbehaviour on the sets of TMKOC, which she referred to as a 'male-chauvinistic' place, Jennifer said, "Sohail spoke to me rudely and asked to out four times. The creative person Jatin tried to stop my car."

