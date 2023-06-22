Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni became parents to an adorable daughter on June 20. The viral picture shows a baby sleeping contently on a hospital bed. Fans circulate the alleged photo stating it’s Ram Charan’s newborn daughter. However, the actor’s manager has to say this

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni recently became parents to a newborn girl. Prior to this special announcement, a video of the RRR actor and his wife had gone popular on social media. Because of the power couple's fame, another photograph is circulating on social media purporting to be their newborn daughter. The viral image showed a little infant sleeping soundly on a hospital bed. Fans distributed this bogus photo, claiming Ram Charan's daughter took it. However, the actor's manager has denied any such speculation.

"Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess," Ram Charan's digital manager Siva Cheery tweeted on Wednesday.

The news was verified in a statement sent by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on June 20. "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on June 20th, 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad," it said. "Both the baby and the mother are doing well."

Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, revealed late last year that Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji," the renowned actor posted on Twitter. Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child, which we are really excited about. Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni, with love and thanks."

Upasana talked her about loving parenthood after being married for 11 years earlier this year during Mother's Day celebrations. Upasana wrote on Instagram, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons." I didn't do anything to meet societal standards or to fit in. My choice to have a child was not motivated by a desire to leave a legacy or to enhance my marriage. I opted to have a kid when I was emotionally prepared to provide my child with the unconditional love and care that he or she deserved for his or her general well-being. This is my first Mother's Day."

During an interview earlier this year, Ram hinted that the couple was expecting a daughter. According to reports, the RRR star spoke about his affections when he referred to the kid as "her." "Upasana is my first Jaan." Rhyme, my companion dog, is my second Jaan. And my third Jaan is on her way," Ram remarked, according to the story, implying that the couple is expecting a female.

Ram Charan has been married to Upasana for 11 years. The pair apparently met in college and were introduced to each other by mutual acquaintances.