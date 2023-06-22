Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni became parents to an adorable daughter on June 20. The viral picture shows a baby sleeping contently on a hospital bed. Fans circulate the alleged photo stating it’s Ram Charan’s newborn daughter. However, the actor’s manager has to say this
     

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni recently became parents to a newborn girl. Prior to this special announcement, a video of the RRR actor and his wife had gone popular on social media. Because of the power couple's fame, another photograph is circulating on social media purporting to be their newborn daughter. The viral image showed a little infant sleeping soundly on a hospital bed. Fans distributed this bogus photo, claiming Ram Charan's daughter took it. However, the actor's manager has denied any such speculation.

    "Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess," Ram Charan's digital manager Siva Cheery tweeted on Wednesday.

    The news was verified in a statement sent by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on June 20. "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on June 20th, 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad," it said. "Both the baby and the mother are doing well."

    Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, revealed late last year that Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji," the renowned actor posted on Twitter. Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child, which we are really excited about. Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni, with love and thanks."

    Upasana talked her about loving parenthood after being married for 11 years earlier this year during Mother's Day celebrations. Upasana wrote on Instagram, "I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons." I didn't do anything to meet societal standards or to fit in. My choice to have a child was not motivated by a desire to leave a legacy or to enhance my marriage. I opted to have a kid when I was emotionally prepared to provide my child with the unconditional love and care that he or she deserved for his or her general well-being. This is my first Mother's Day."

    Also Read: Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits

    During an interview earlier this year, Ram hinted that the couple was expecting a daughter. According to reports, the RRR star spoke about his affections when he referred to the kid as "her." "Upasana is my first Jaan." Rhyme, my companion dog, is my second Jaan. And my third Jaan is on her way," Ram remarked, according to the story, implying that the couple is expecting a female.

    Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: All you need to know about Tamil star's latest film Leo

    Ram Charan has been married to Upasana for 11 years. The pair apparently met in college and were introduced to each other by mutual acquaintances.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana MSW

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana

    Is BTS star V hinting collab with Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga? Know details vma

    Is BTS star V hinting collab with Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga? Know details

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits ATG

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics With Leo and Thalapathy68 heres what to expect (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics? With Leo and Thalapathy68, here’s what to expect

    Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her next 'exciting' phase; Know details vma

    Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her next 'exciting' phase; Know details

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab Apple latest smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab Apple's latest smartphone

    football Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stint: Gareth Bale gives key advice ahead of Argentine's MLS career kick-off osf

    Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stint: Gareth Bale gives key advice ahead of Argentine's MLS career kick-off

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana MSW

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana

    Moong Dal Khichdi to Bengali style Khichuri- 8 Healthy Khichdi RBA

    Moong Dal Khichdi to Bengali style Khichuri- 8 Healthy Khichdi

    kerala lottery result karunya plus kn 475 22 june 2023 prized winning ticket numbers how to claim anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-475 22 June 2023: Check out the prize money HERE!

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon