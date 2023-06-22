Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits

    Basking in the beauty of the Maldives, Sunny Leone sets temperatures soaring as she flaunts a vibrant swimsuit, capturing the essence of a sun-soaked beach vacation and leaving fans mesmerized-- Amrita Ghosh

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Sunny Leone recently enjoyed a beach getaway in the Maldives, where she had a photoshoot showcasing her vibrant swimsuit. The popular Bollywood actress shared glimpses of her tropical vacation on social media, treating her fans to picturesque views. In one of her posts, Sunny can be seen sitting on the sandy beach, with the crystal-clear blue sea and cloudy skies as the backdrop. With her hair still wet from a refreshing dip in the ocean, she basked in the warm sunlight. Sporting a colorful monokini, Sunny exuded beach vibes and shared the photo with a caption expressing her love for beach life and the Maldives.

    The monokini worn by Sunny Leone featured shades of orange and plum on the top, while the bottom showcased a vibrant, multi-colored pattern. The outfit boasted a halter neckline with noodle straps, revealing cut-outs on the chest and midriff, high-leg cut-outs, and a flattering figure-hugging silhouette. Sunny accessorized the look with tinted sunglasses, stacked bracelets, and a natural, wavy hairstyle. Her makeup was kept minimal, with a nude pink lip shade enhancing her radiant appearance.

    Sunny Leone's beach vacation in the Maldives served as a reminder of the allure of tropical destinations during the summer season. Her vibrant swimsuit and picturesque setting garnered much attention from fans and followers, who admired her sun-kissed look and enviable beach experience. Click to view the post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
