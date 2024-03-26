Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    TMKOC Asit Modi proven guilty in sexual harassment case, to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Jennifer Mistry

    Jennifer Mistry used to play Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC and had quit the show in 2023 and later filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, the show's Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj alleging sexual harassment at work.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Jennifer Mistry, who starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has won a sexual harassment case against Asit Kumar Modi. The actress verified this on Tuesday, revealing that the court verdict was released on February 15, 2024. Asit Kumar Modi has now been ordered to pay Jennifer Mistry's overdue bills. The court also ordered the production to pay Jennifer Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

    Jennifer Mistry's statement

    "Asit Kumar Modi has been ordered to pay me my outstanding balance plus an additional compensation of roughly Rs 25-30 lakh for fraudulently withholding my payment. Mr. Modi is fined an extra Rs 5 lakh for harassment. The verdict was released on February 15, 2024, but I was asked not to share it with the media."

    However, the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said that she has yet to get her unpaid dues. She went on to voice her dismay, claiming that neither the show's Project Head Sohail Ramani nor executive producer Jatin Bajaj had received any penalty.

    "This verdict proves that my case was not contrived, and I was not looking for cheap notoriety. While I'm delighted my harassment was acknowledged, I don't believe I've received adequate justice yet," Jennifer continued.

    The case

    Jennifer Mistry used to play Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC and had quit the show in 2023 and later filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, the show's Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj alleging sexual harassment at work. The three were charged under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which cover assault or criminal force against a lady with the intent to affront her modesty.

    Later, Asit Kumar Modi responded to the FIR filed against him. He released a statement where he denied all allegations and gave his statement to the police. He also said that he did not know if the FIR had been registered. In any event, the inquiry is ongoing, thus no further remarks will be made.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of television's most successful shows, having aired for over 15 years.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
