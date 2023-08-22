Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tinu Pappachan’s directorial brilliance ‘Chaaver’ starring Kunchako Boban to hit theatres soon

    Tinu Pappachan is all set for the release of his new thriller 'Chaaver' starring Kunchako Boban, Antony Varghese Pepe and Arjun Ashokan. The trailer release is expected on September 5th.

     

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Tinu Pappachan’s movie ‘Chaaver’ is all set for release. The movie will hit theatres on September 21. The makers of the movie reportedly claim that Kunchako Boban has a striking performance in the movie for which the fans are patiently waiting. Tinu Pappachan has directed only two movies but they were hits of the times. ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’ (2018) and ‘Ajagajantharam’ (2021) did not fail to capture the attention of viewers. ‘Chaaver’ is a high-budget movie.

    Antony Varghese Pepe and Arjun Ashokan are submitting their performances in the movie. The makers of the film have given very limited updates due to which the mysterious trailer would be received with much anticipation on September 5th. It is also to be noted that this is the first project together of Tinu Pappachan and Kunchako Boban. 

    Watch teaser:

     

    The motion teaser of ‘Chaaver’ was full of half-revealed signs and the background music was very intriguing and eerie at the same time. In the first-look poster, the figures were carved in stone which received an ample amount of attention. The screenplay of the film has been written by Joy Mathew. Arun Narayanan and Venu Kunnappilly are the producers of the film. The music composition is handled by Justin Varghese whose talent is known from the movies ‘Oru Thekkan Thallu Case’ and ‘Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal’. Unlike the director’s first two movies, ‘Chaaver’ is definitely going to be a thriller film. 

    Tinu Pappachan’s story narratives are very unique. For instance, ‘Ajagajantharam’ did not have any heavy themes or attractive storylines. It was about a brawl which happened at a noisy temple festival and the fight scenes highlighting the elephant in the movie were amazing and deserve special mention. He has associated with Lijo Jose Pellisserry and was the associate director for Lijo’s film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ which is one special gem of a movie. 
     

