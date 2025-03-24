user
Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Check out his net worth, stunning house and luxurious lifestyle

Emraan Hashmi turns 46 today. Here's a look at his net worth, house, cars, and luxurious lifestyle

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 9:36 AM IST

Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Emraan Hashmi stepped into Bollywood in 2003 with his debut film Footpath. Over the years, he earned recognition for his roles in movies such as Murder, Gangster, Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and The Dirty Picture, among others. His performances have established him as a well-known actor in the industry

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Hashmi prefers to maintain a low profile outside of his professional life. He is not highly active on social media and generally avoids the limelight when he is not promoting his films. This approach has contributed to his reputation as a grounded and down-to-earth individual in Bollywood.


In addition to acting, Hashmi is actively involved in philanthropy. He has supported various charitable causes, particularly those related to child welfare and cancer research, showcasing his commitment to social responsibility.

Net Worth and Earnings

With an estimated net worth of ₹105 crore, Hashmi’s primary sources of income include acting and brand endorsements. Reports suggest that he charges ₹5-6 crore per film along with a share of the profits. Additionally, his brand endorsement deals bring in around ₹2 crore per campaign.

Luxurious Residences

The actor resides in an opulent 4-BHK apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra neighborhood with his wife, Parveen Shahani Hashmi, and their son, Ayaan. His home reflects a fusion of modern and traditional design elements. Hashmi occasionally shares glimpses of his residence on social media. Apart from his Mumbai home, he also owns a penthouse in Goa, where he enjoys unwinding when not working.

Impressive Car Collection

Hashmi has a penchant for luxury cars, with a collection valued at over ₹13 crore. His garage houses a Lamborghini Huracan worth ₹3.2 crore, a Mercedes Maybach S560 priced at ₹2.57 crore, an Audi A8 L valued at ₹1.88 crore, and a Range Rover Vogue, which cost him ₹2.39 crore. His collection reflects his love for high-end automobiles.

