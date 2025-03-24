user
UPI payments to be restricted for THESE users from April 1; check your status!

Significant changes are coming to UPI rules starting April 1st. Among these, some restrictions are being imposed on UPI payments. UPI service will be discontinued for these users. 

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 9:02 AM IST

UPI Rules Change

Major changes are being made to UPI rules from April 1. The National Payments Corporation of India has already issued a notice regarding this. Primarily, major changes are being made to UPI rules from April 1 to prevent financial fraud.

article_image2

New Rules

From now on, you won't be able to send money through Google Pay, Paytm from all numbers. This rule is being changed. The new rule is being implemented due to the financial fraud and problems that are arising from this.


article_image3

Reason

These new rules have been brought in for cyber security. Find out which numbers you won't be able to send money from. You cannot send money via UPI from numbers that have been closed or inactive for a long time.

article_image4

Phone Number Change

If you have changed your phone number and have not updated this new number with the bank, you will face difficulties. UPI transactions are being stopped from such numbers. The new number or number change must be updated in the bank.

article_image5

If You Haven't Recharged

If you haven't recharged your mobile phone for a long time, it will be turned off. It is easy to hack such numbers. Therefore, this new rule is now being implemented to prevent financial fraud and cybercrime arising from these.

article_image6

Is Your Number on the Blocked List?

If UPI transaction is blocked, you will receive a notification from the bank. As soon as you receive a notification or message from the bank, you should update the number in the bank. If the phone number with the UPI ID has not been used for a long time, reactivate it by sending a phone or message from it again. Update the phone number with the UPI ID. Change the old PIN and enter a new PIN.

