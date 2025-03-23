Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years

Read Full Article

Rhea Chakraborty is a Bollywood actress who has been the accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After five years of intense investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), this case revealed a conclusion that turned things upside down. There were many allegations around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. There were many big names involved indirectly.

Now, CBI has filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, ruling out foul play and has given Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit. This actress had faced a lot, from getting trolled online to physical abuse and violation of privacy. She had to go through all of it until her innocence was proved after five years. She has been remembering Sushant Singh Rajput every year despite the trolls and negative trolling.

Netizens demand a national apology:

With the ongoing closure report filed by CBI, netizens are embarrassed for their rude behavior towards Rhea Chakraborty. There are many social media comments circulating, like "This country owes Rhea an apology for destroying her dignity" and "The media's witch-hunt against her was a shameful chapter in Indian journalism," that are highlighting the need to apologize to Rhea for totally destroying her dignity.

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death in 2020, Rhea Chakraborty, then girlfriend of the actor, has been targeted by the media and netizens altogether. There were many accusations against her that she was used as a mediator by big names only to let him take his own life. The media portrayed her like a national villain and totally destroyed the reputation and dignity of this actress.

CBI's Closure Report:

The CBI's closure report announced Rhea Chakraborty as the innocent one who was just a normal girlfriend to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The authorities confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play or abetment to suicide.

