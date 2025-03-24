user
Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Oklo signed multiple major agreements during Q4, including investments in developing its fast-fission power plants.

Published: Mar 24, 2025

Oklo Inc.’s (OKLO) slew of power agreements signed between October and December will be in focus as the company gears up to report its fourth-quarter results on Monday.

Ahead of the results, Oklo’s stock gained 0.4% during after-market hours on Friday. Oklo is scheduled to post its Q4 results on Monday during after-market hours.

Data from FinChat shows Oklo is expected to post a loss of $0.07 per share in Q4, narrowing slightly from a loss of $0.08 per share sequentially and taking its total loss per share for the fiscal year 2024 to $4.81.

The company is yet to generate revenues.

Oklo signed multiple major agreements during Q4, including investments in the development of its fast-fission power plants. These could increase its expenses and contribute to its losses during the quarter.

These agreements include a 12-gigawatt deal with Switch, a data center provider, for its projects through 2044.

During the quarter, it also signed low-carbon 750-megawatt power supply deals with two major data center providers.

Oklo also announced that its first commercial advanced fission power plant had completed the environmental compliance process after checks were undertaken by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Idaho National Laboratory.

Oklo intends to deploy its nuclear power plants starting in 2027. In January, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Lightbridge Corp. to collaborate on advanced fuel recycling.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Oklo stock edged up, hovering in the ‘bullish’ (70/100) territory ahead of Q4 results.

OKLO retail sentiment.jpg OKLO sentiment and message volume March 23, 2025, as of 9 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user predicted the stock would touch the $35 mark by the end of the week.

Another user thinks Oklo’s Q4 release will be about updates.

Oklo’s stock has gained nearly 28% year-to-date.

