Tiger Shroff sold his Mumbai Khar apartment, purchased in 2018 for 11.62 crores, in 2025, making a substantial profit. The apartment includes three car parking spaces

Tiger Shroff has sold his luxurious apartment in Khar, Mumbai. The registration was completed in September 2025. The apartment is part of the upscale Rustomjee Paramount project. It has a carpet area of 1,989.72 square meters and a built-up area of 2,189 square meters. Notably, the flat comes with three car parking spaces.

Tiger Shroff's Profit from the Sale

According to media reports, Tiger purchased the property in 2018 for 11.62 crore rupees. He sold it in 2025 for 15.60 crore rupees, making a profit of 3.98 crore rupees, a 34.25% return on investment. He paid a stamp duty of 93.60 lakh rupees and a registration fee of 30,000 rupees for the transaction. The apartment is well-connected to the Western Express Highway and upcoming metro lines. It's also close to key locations like Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Tiger joins other celebrities like Malaika Arora, Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonakshi Sinha who have profited from property sales.

Tiger Shroff's Work Front

Tiger Shroff debuted in 2014 with 'Heropanti,' co-starring Kriti Sanon. He has since starred in hits like 'War,' 'Heropanti 2,' 'Singham Again,' the 'Baaghi' franchise, 'Ganapath,' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' He was last seen in 'Baaghi 4' alongside Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa. The film was well-received and performed strongly at the box office.