Bollywood’s popular action star Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine as his latest film Baaghi 4 continues its dream run at the box office. Released on September 5, the film clashed with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files yet managed to secure a massive opening, proving Tiger’s star power once again.

On Sunday, Tiger gave his fans a special treat at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema. After a houseful screening of Baaghi 4, the actor surprised everyone by stepping onto the stage, proudly holding up the ‘Housefull’ board. To make the moment even more memorable, he took off his green t-shirt, revealing his perfectly chiseled six-pack abs, leaving fans cheering wildly.

Tiger then tossed his t-shirt into the crowd, sending excitement levels through the roof. The electrifying moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, with fans showering him with love and admiration.

Baaghi 4 has opened to a fantastic response from the audience. The film earned ₹17.15 crore worldwide on its opening day, followed by ₹9 crore in India on day two, taking the domestic total to ₹25.25 crore. With an additional ₹3.25 crore overseas, the global collection has crossed ₹28.50 crore. Impressively, Baaghi 4 has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency (₹23.75 crore) within its first few days. While the film has received mixed reviews, many have compared its action and bloodshed to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Alongside Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in key roles. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise has created significant excitement among the youth.