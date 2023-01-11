Thunivu Reviews: Will Ajith Kumar’s film beat Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu? Read THIS now

Thunivu Twitter Reviews: Ajith Kumar plays a little negative persona in the action movie, and he impresses the audience. Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier plays the female protagonist.

Fans of Ajith Kumar are ecstatic that 'Thunivu' has finally arrived in theatres. The much-anticipated film premiered at 1 a.m. IST in all locations, and theatres were turned into festival (Pongal) arenas, with fans flocking in great numbers.

The action-packed Thunivu starrer and Ajith's portrayal of the 'boss guy' steal the show. Fans compare the Pongal release to Varisu, which is now competing with Ajith's flick at the box office. H Vinoth’s Thunivu, his third film with Ajith, is a modern-day companion piece to Shankar’s 1993 film Gentleman.

Ajith Kumar plays a little negative role in the action thriller, and he impresses the audience. Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier plays the female protagonist, with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar also playing important parts. This is Warrier's second film, following the 2019 release Asuran, in which she co-starred with Dhanush.

Hailing it a blockbuster, Adhik Ravichandran wrote, "#Thunivu BLOCKBUSTERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR #AK sir What a performance what charisma, Each scene 6r…out of the stadium..Fire fire all over!! Congrats director #HVinoth sir & team #THUNIVUAatamArrambam."

Meanwhile, Ajith's Thunivu, which also stars Manju Warrier and John Kokken, has received critical acclaim as one of his most entertaining performances since Mankatha (2011). According to reports, fans have been celebrating the release of Thunivu, which was released on the same day as Vijay's Varisu. The Tamil film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, and Prakash Raj in addition to Vijay.

About Thunivu:

The persona of Ajith Kumar is introduced as a one-man army. He has kidnapped hostages at a bank. In the Thunivu trailer, police are shown attempting to determine his identify. However, it is a secret that will be revealed gradually. The film appears to be action-packed, and Ajith's appearance sticks out. The audience will undoubtedly enjoy his white beard and white hair appearance. Following the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with a promising new flick. Ghibran composed music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while Nirav Shah directed the film.

