Jnanpith Award winner and eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday at 89. He was admitted to AIIMS, Raipur after facing breathing issues. PM Modi paid tributes, recalling his invaluable contribution to Hindi literature.

Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing problems. The writer passed away on Tuesday, December 23, at 4:58 pm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Last month, on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Chattisgarh, had spoken to Vinod Kumar Shukla and his family to inquire about his health.

PM Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the eminent writer and recalled his "invaluable contribution" to Hindi literature. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla ji, honored with the Jnanpith Award. For his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature, he will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on X.

Contribution to Hindi Literature

Vinod Kumar Shukla was known for his calm and humane writing style. Some of his well-known works include Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, and Ek Chuppi Jagah. These books changed modern Hindi writing through their simple language yet strong emotions.

Shukla was also awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award for his lifelong contribution to Hindi literature. With this honor, he became the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive the Jnanpith Award. Vinod Kumar Shukla is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. (ANI)