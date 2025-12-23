Marvel has dropped the first teaser for 'Avengers: Doomsday,' confirming Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers. The Russo Brothers-directed film will also see Robert Downey Jr. return, not as Iron Man, but as the villain Doctor Doom. Releasing Dec 18, 2026.

Marvel fans have a big reason to cheer as the first teaser of "Avengers: Doomsday" has been released. Marvel Entertainment, on Tuesday, dropped a teaser on its YouTube channel, confirming the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America.

The teaser was first shown in theatres along with James Cameron's film "Avatar: Fire and Ash." Later, it was shared online for fans around the world.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Teaser Breakdown

The short teaser shows Steve Rogers on a quiet farm. He is seen riding a motorcycle towards his home as a soft piano version of the Avengers theme plays. Steve wears a blue helmet that reminds fans of his Captain America suit. In one scene, he is seen holding a newborn baby.

The teaser ends with the line "Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday." A countdown timer also appears, marking one year until the film's release.

Russo Brothers on Steve Rogers' Return

The Russo Brothers, who are directing the film, shared the teaser on Instagram. Along with it, they wrote, "The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this..." Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSm58BUDh5W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

First Poster Hints at Doctor Doom

Marvel also released the film's first poster. The poster is green in colour and hints at the presence of Doctor Doom, one of Marvel's most famous villains.

Star-Studded Cast Details

This is not the first time Chris Evans returned to the Marvel world after "Avengers: Endgame." According to Variety, in 2024, he appeared briefly as Human Torch in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Chris Evans is not the only original Avenger coming back. Robert Downey Jr. will also return, but this time he will play Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man.

Returning MCU and X-Men Actors

Other actors returning include Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and many more. Actors from the X-Men series like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn will also be part of the film.

Release Date Announced

"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. (ANI)