Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal’s mother has spoken out after her daughter was allegedly targeted inside the house. Her emotional reaction highlights concerns about fairness, mental pressure, and the impact of the game on contestants.

The Bigg Boss season 19 has always been making headlines for various reasons. From high octane tasks to hilarious banters, the housemates managed to grab all the attention from the audience. One of the most talked about incident is Tanya Mittal being targetted in the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal’s Mother On Tanya's Target

Tanya Mittal's mother broke silence on seeing her daughter go through repeated bullying was indeed quite painful. She divulged how she would think that her daughter seemed to face extra targeting in arguments and tasks:"Mujhe ye sawal tha ki meri beti ko baar-baar kyun target kiya ja raha hai." Many viewers could resonate with the words, as they had observed similar patterns in some of the recent episodes.

Tanya Mittal's mom questioned the makers of Bigg Boss 19 and said, ''Bigg Boss ke makers se mujhe ye sawal tha ki- aap ek hi ladki ko kyu target kar rahe hain, uske rone par bhi hurt kar rahe hain, uske hasne par bhi hurt kar rahe hain. (I had a question for the makers of Bigg Boss, why are you targeting just one girl? You hurt her when she cries, and you hurt her even when she laughs.)''

“Ye jo stylist hai, ye ek hafte pehle ki gayi thi… hamari family kisi ke Rs. 10 bhi nahi rakhti," Tanya Mittal reacted to the fake allegations made by her Riddhima Sharma that they weren't paid for the outfits she got from the bigg boss house.

Fans Stand Up For Tanya Mittal

Fans flocked to various social networking sites to voice their opinions about Tanya after her mother's utterance. Many of them more so praised her for the calm approach towards the other housemates, who were accused of picking on Tanya to a large extent, and called for a more balanced game.