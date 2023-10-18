Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston revealed iconic 'salad' recipe that she had on set of FRIENDS for 'decade'

    Jennifer Aniston clarified the ingredients of her famous salad that she constantly ate for a decade on the sets of the iconic American sitcom FRIENDS. Even her best friend and FRIENDS co-star Courteney Cox failed to be correct about the ingredients of this salad.

    THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston revealed iconic 'salad' recipe that she had on set of FRIENDS for 'decade' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    The legacy of the iconic sitcom FRIENDS endures through its cult characters and memorable quotes, with Jennifer Aniston created the iconic Secret Salad. While the show wrapped up nearly two decades ago, people are still intrigued by what Jennifer Aniston ate for ten years on the set. Her co-star and close friend Courteney Cox opened up the beans about the salad, sharing the recipe and revealing how Jennifer ate that same salad for ten years.

    ALSO READ: War 2 LEAKED photos: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR-starrer film shoot commences

    The famous Cobb salad that became synonymous with Jennifer Aniston's daily routine on the FRIENDS set was unveiled by Courteney Cox in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Courteney marvelled at the control of diet by Aniston, emphasizing that she had the same salad for ten years. Cox humorously noted that the salad consumed by her co-star needs to be genuinely tasty and that it made Aniston eat it for ten years.

    It appears Cox failed to reveal the right ingredients in the salad of Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston clarified the ingredients of her salad in an interview with digital publication Shape, stating that her viral salad recipe is false. Aniston shared, "I am sorry. I feel I am disappointing everybody, but that is not my salad. It looks delicious. But it is not the salad that I had on FRIENDS." The superstar further revealed that her famous salad consisted of shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, garbanzo beans, bacon, and a basic vinaigrette. She added she would also sometimes add pecorino cheese to it.

    Jennifer Aniston's secret salad, which she enjoyed for a decade on the FRIENDS set, remains a topic of fascination. Revealing the actual ingredients of her salad, Aniston allowed the netizens to make her salad even more viral.

    ALSO READ: 'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Badshah pairs up with Salman Khan for new song in 'Tiger 3', here's what we know RKK

    Badshah pairs up with Salman Khan for new song in 'Tiger 3', here's what we know

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Couch to hamper, Karan Johar shares video from show's new set RKK

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Couch to hamper, Karan Johar shares video from show's new set

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more vma

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic SHG

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic

    Has 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun teased his 'upcoming' movie with Kriti Sanon? KNOW details vma

    Has 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun teased his 'upcoming' movie with Kriti Sanon? KNOW details

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to avoid the season of upsets, Bangladesh desperate for a win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to avoid the season of upsets, Bangladesh desperate for a win

    Im horrified Malala Yousafzai condemns Gaza hospital attack; donates Rs 2.5 crore for Palestinians (WATCH) snt

    'I'm horrified': Malala Yousafzai condemns Gaza hospital attack; donates Rs 2.5 crore for Palestinians (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas conflict: India tightens norms for use of hang gliders, ones without permission may be shot down vkp

    Israel-Hamas conflict: India tightens norms for use of hang gliders, ones without permission may be shot down

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: How Netherlands' 'chit strategy' played a role in win over South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: How Netherlands' 'chit strategy' played a role in win over South Africa

    6 airports in France evacuated after 'threats of attack' amid security concerns (WATCH) snt

    6 French airports evacuated after 'threats of attack' amid Israel-Hamas war-linked security concerns (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon