Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more

    In her upcoming memoir, titled 'The Woman in Me', globally prominent Grammy-winning artist and pop queen, Britney Spears shares her journey. She finally goes candid to reveal the truth behind shaving her hair and asserting control over her life after the conservatorship.

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    In 2007, Britney Spears faced a challenging period in her life. She was going through a tough divorce with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She was constantly chased by paparazzi. The 'Hold Me Closer' songstress was also heavily subjected to gossip. During this testing time, she decided to shave her head. This random action of hers attracted significant media attention. In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears explains the real story and her reasons for this drastic action. She said, "I had been eyeballed so much growing up. I had gotten looked up and down. Had people sharing what they thought of my body since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back."

    ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3' poster unveiled: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi exude confidence in fresh look

    However, in 2008, after being placed under a court-mandated conservatorship, where her father and a lawyer had control over her financial and personal matters, she was prohibited from maintaining her newly shaved look. Britney explained in her memoir, "Under the conservatorship, I got made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."

    Britney Spears, opening on how her love for 'singing' and 'dancing' became a big joke during this brutal and damaging conservatorship as she also turned into a shadow of herself, has shared, "I would do little bits of creative stuff here and there, but my heart was not in it anymore. As far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point. Almost thirteen years went with me feeling like a shadow of myself."

    Britney Spears, divulging the true colours of her family during her conservatorship phase in the explosive tell-all memoir 'The Woman in Me', has said, "I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long. It makes me feel sick. I think about how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues? No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I did not deserve what my family did to me."

    ALSO READ: Did Britney Spears get an 'abortion' done while dating THIS singer? KNOW details

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic SHG

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic

    Has 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun teased his 'upcoming' movie with Kriti Sanon? KNOW details vma

    Has 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun teased his 'upcoming' movie with Kriti Sanon? KNOW details

    Tiger 3 poster unveiled: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi exude confidence in fresh look SHG

    'Tiger 3' poster unveiled: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi exude confidence in fresh look

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui raises his voice against unfair duty allotment, here's how Anurag Dobhal reacted RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui raises his voice against unfair duty allotment, here's how Anurag Dobhal reacted

    Did Britney Spears get an 'abortion' done while dating THIS singer? KNOW details vma

    Did Britney Spears get an 'abortion' done while dating THIS singer? KNOW details

    Recent Stories

    Gaza hospital blast: Israel shares Hamas operatives conversation over Islamic Jihad's misfired rocket (LISTEN) snt

    Gaza hospital blast: Israel shares Hamas operatives conversation over Islamic Jihad's misfired rocket (LISTEN)

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic SHG

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic

    Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees; check details AJR

    Cabinet approves 4% increase in DA for central govt employees; check details

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns AJR

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns

    Football Lionel Messi's electrifying performance seals Argentina's 2-0 victory against Peru osf

    Lionel Messi's electrifying performance seals Argentina's 2-0 victory against Peru

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon