Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth

    The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is now available. Fans will be introduced to Christian Bale's villain Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe's character.

    Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 24, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Thor: Love and Thunder has received a new trailer from Marvel. Gorr the God Butcher, Christian Bale's scary adversary, is introduced in the latest teaser. Gorr has already managed to send chills down the spines of admirers with his white robes, white makeup, and strangely yellow eyes.

    Thor (Chris Hemsworth) went from dad bod to 'God bod' following a tough gym schedule, as told by Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi). But, just when he thinks he's earned his Mjolnir back, ex-girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman) steals his thunder. They reminisce about their past, which Thor is clearly not done with yet, and romance rekindles.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone flaunts custom black gown by Louis Vuitton at Cannes; see pictures

    The trailer debuted during the NBA East Finals playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, with Taika Waititi's Korg presenting the narrative of "the space viking, Thor Odinson."

    We see a couple moments of Thor and Mighty Thor/Jane Foster together shortly after that, and we learn more about how much Thor missed her. While Foster wonders whether it's been three or four years since they last saw each other, Thor says it's been "eight years, seven months, and six days... give or take."

    We then see Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher for the first time, and hear him promise that "all gods will die." He also mentions that Thor is different from the previous gods he's murdered, to which Thor answers, "because I have something worth fighting for."

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

    While we only saw the rear of Russell Crowe's Zeus in the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, we finally get a complete glimpse of him at the conclusion, followed by a full nude view of Thor. Yes, you read that correctly, and many in attendance cannot believe their eyes.

    Marvel also released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and it features all of the main players in this new story, including Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr the God Butcher.

    Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theatres on July 8, 2022. 

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films RBA

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out watch drb

    Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out; watch

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding drb

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhaakad failure at the box office drb

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

    Recent Stories

    UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply - adt

    UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply

    Apple s mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras multiple chips likely to launch in 2023 report gcw

    Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10 iOS 11 gcw

    WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10, iOS 11

    Brothers Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes and WhatsApp status to wish your brothers - adt

    Brother's Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes and WhatsApp status to wish your brothers

    tennis French Open 2022 Despite winning start Rafael Nadal reveals key area of improvement snt

    French Open 2022: Despite winning start, Nadal reveals key area of improvement

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon