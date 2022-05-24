Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth

The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is now available. Fans will be introduced to Christian Bale's villain Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe's character.

Thor: Love and Thunder has received a new trailer from Marvel. Gorr the God Butcher, Christian Bale's scary adversary, is introduced in the latest teaser. Gorr has already managed to send chills down the spines of admirers with his white robes, white makeup, and strangely yellow eyes.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) went from dad bod to 'God bod' following a tough gym schedule, as told by Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi). But, just when he thinks he's earned his Mjolnir back, ex-girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman) steals his thunder. They reminisce about their past, which Thor is clearly not done with yet, and romance rekindles.

The trailer debuted during the NBA East Finals playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, with Taika Waititi's Korg presenting the narrative of "the space viking, Thor Odinson."

We see a couple moments of Thor and Mighty Thor/Jane Foster together shortly after that, and we learn more about how much Thor missed her. While Foster wonders whether it's been three or four years since they last saw each other, Thor says it's been "eight years, seven months, and six days... give or take."

We then see Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher for the first time, and hear him promise that "all gods will die." He also mentions that Thor is different from the previous gods he's murdered, to which Thor answers, "because I have something worth fighting for."

While we only saw the rear of Russell Crowe's Zeus in the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, we finally get a complete glimpse of him at the conclusion, followed by a full nude view of Thor. Yes, you read that correctly, and many in attendance cannot believe their eyes.

Marvel also released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and it features all of the main players in this new story, including Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theatres on July 8, 2022.