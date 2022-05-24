Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

Producer Aditya Chopra appears to have poured money like water into getting the look and feel of Delhi during Prithviraj Chauhan's reign, just perfect for Akshay Kumar's film.

Based on the life and heroism of the daring and great King Prithviraj Chauhan, Prithviraj is Akshay Kumar's next film for Yash Raj Films. In this visual extravaganza, he plays the famous warrior who battled courageously to preserve India from the cruel invader Muhammad of Ghor. Now, we have confirmed reports that Prithviraj's producer, Aditya Chopra, approved the rebuilding of 12th century Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj from the ground up, allocating nearly a quarter of a billion rupees for the set budget alone.

During a news conference, Akshay Kumar discusses Delhi during the Prithviraj Chavan period. "Making this picture into a visual joy for spectators was quite a chore since we wanted to offer a big screen entertainer for everyone," says Akshay Kumar. India's monarch, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, was chosen, and Delhi became his political capital. As a result, it was critical that we faithfully reconstructed 12th century Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj, cities associated to his rule and life, so that visitors could appreciate how glorious the capital appeared at the time."

Also Read: Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out; watch

"Aditya Chopra took on the Herculean challenge of recreating Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj, and I have to commend the entire set-design crew for being able to pull off the unfathomable," director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said. The city was built with real marble, and 900 employees struggled for eight months to create this massive set that was a sight to behold. The city was built from the ground up, including Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's palace."

Talking about Prithviraj budget and also the movie's sets alone the filmmaker continues, “I think Aditya Chopra must have spent crores and crores of money (₹25 crore to be precise) just to get the city built to perfection. So, if people are loving what they are seeing in the trailer, they will have to wait and watch the film to see the grandeur of our sets in its full glory.”

Also Read: Is Aishwarya Rai a 'typical wife'; watch what she did at the airport

Talking about the film Prithviraj

Prithviraj stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij, and Sakshi Tanwar as the titular warrior-king, and also features ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is well known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the highly acclaimed film Pinjar, directed Prithviraj. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on June 3rd.

