Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Vaccine War's filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, says 'I have a problem....'

    Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan. He called it a psycho frenzy and very 'superficial. Read the full interview 

    The Vaccine War's filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, says 'I have a problem....' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is flying with the earth-shattering records of the two action pictures, Pathaan in January and Jawan in September. In the middle of Jawan's popularity, Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, which, hit the silver screen on September 28. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, the filmmaker described Jawan and Pathaan's popularity as a "psycho frenzy." 

    Speaking about SRK's Jawan and Pathaan, Vivek Agnihotri believes the star's latest flicks are 'superficial' and that he can do much better. "Whichever films have been released. Those that I have watched, I found them very superficial. They are okay at the level of an action film but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and that this is the end of show business, I don’t agree with that. Then I think it’s a psycho frenzy. I have a problem with that," he said.

    Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut hits out at trolls calling film a box-office disaster; Read

    Also, the filmmaker spoke about the podcast that went viral where he talked about Khan greeting with Salaam and not Namaste. He clarified and said, "The trolls and bots created by Shah Rukh Khan’s social media agency, have decided to attack Vivek Agnihotri. They have a feeling that I may…but I always praise him.”

    Talking about The Vaccine War's box office report: 
    The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released on September 28 and earned Rs 5 crore in four days. On Day 1, the film grossed less than Rs 1 crore. On the other side, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan surpassed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. 

    About The Vaccine War
    The key actors of 'The Vaccine War' are Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi. The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, was released on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Certain segments of the film are about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccinations. The video honours the commitment of the medical community and scientists during the uncertain periods of the Covid-19 epidemic.

    Also Read: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries her boyfriend Salim Karim (Video)

    The medical drama depicts the creation of the vaccine Covaxin during the Covid-19 epidemic in India. 'India's first bio-science film,' according to the trailer. It illustrates the hardships and accomplishments of the Indian scientific community in developing India's first Covid-19 vaccine.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is all well with Salman Khan? Fans concern about his health after THIS video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Is all well with Salman Khan? Fans concern about his health after THIS video goes viral (WATCH)

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries her boyfriend Salim Karim (Video) RBA

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries her boyfriend Salim Karim (Video)

    The Vaccine War: US Congressman Dr Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's latest film (WATCH) RBA

    'The Vaccine War': US Congressman Dr Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's latest film (WATCH)

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor cuts payment for THIS reason SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor cuts payment for THIS reason

    Lal Salaam release date OUT: Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture to feature Kapil Dev, Rajnikanth ATG

    Lal Salaam release date OUT: Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture to feature Kapil Dev, Rajnikanth

    Recent Stories

    Indian Railways did a 'fortress check' at Dadar Station, earned Rs 4.2 lakh in fines in ONE DAY

    Indian Railways did a 'fortress check' at Dadar Station, earned Rs 4.2 lakh in fines in ONE DAY

    Google is about to shut a major feature of Gmail

    Google is about to shut down a major feature of Gmail

    Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma's impact is global President PM Modi lead nation in paying tributes to Father of Nation at Rajghat

    'Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global...' President, PM Modi lead nation in paying tributes to Father of Nation

    Is all well with Salman Khan? Fans concern about his health after THIS video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Is all well with Salman Khan? Fans concern about his health after THIS video goes viral (WATCH)

    Improved digestion to skin health: 7 benefits of eating soaked Almonds in the morning ATG EAI

    Improved digestion to skin health: 7 benefits of eating soaked Almonds in the morning

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon