Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries her boyfriend Salim Karim (Video)

    Shah Rukh Khan's Raees actress Mahira Khan married her boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim. The Pakistani actress tied the knot for the second time in an intimate ceremony.

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries her boyfriend Salim Karim (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 7:59 AM IST

    On Sunday (Oct 1), Pakistani actress Mahira Khan married her boyfriend Salim Karim. The actress allegedly dated the businessman for five years before they decided to marry. This is Mahira's second marriage. The actress, renowned for her Pakistani TV drama Humsafar and her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on Raees, married Salim in a private ceremony. 

    Mahira's manager published the first video from the ceremony, confirming the wedding suspicions. Mahira was seen heading down the aisle and reuniting with her husband in the video, while her family and friends cheered her on.

    Mahira can be seen wearing a beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil that covered her face. As for the groom, he wore a black sherwani with a matching pajama coupled with an icy blue turban. 

    According to the video, Mahira chose a stunning, beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil covering her face for her special day. Her spouse, on the other hand, wore a traditional black sherwani. He accessorised the ensemble with a blue turban. Mahira was spotted approaching an upset Salim. 

    The businessman greeted Mahira with a kiss on the forehead. According to the video, Mahira also had an open-air wedding ceremony with little adornment. The video piqued the interest of followers, who are now showering Mahira with love and well wishes.

    Mahira initially mentioned Salim in a talk in 2020. Mahira said she was dating Salim at Rewind with Samina Peerzada. During an Instagram Live with fashion mogul Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, she revealed additional information about him.

    As reported by Pakistani outlet Dawn, Mahira said, “There’s a line in Humsafar which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhay kis naiki ke badlay mein mili ho’ (I don’t know which good deed of mine led to you) and I think the same about him. I must have done something good in my life that God has sent him my way.”

    The actress previously married Ali Askari and has a son, Azlaan, from the marriage.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 7:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Vaccine War: US Congressman Dr Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's latest film (WATCH) RBA

    'The Vaccine War': US Congressman Dr Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's latest film (WATCH)

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor cuts payment for THIS reason SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor cuts payment for THIS reason

    Lal Salaam release date OUT: Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture to feature Kapil Dev, Rajnikanth ATG

    Lal Salaam release date OUT: Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture to feature Kapil Dev, Rajnikanth

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Venice: Kushi actress patiently lines up for gelato [Pictures] SHG AI

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Venice: Kushi actress patiently lines up for gelato [Pictures]

    Fans speculate 'Salaar' is remake of 'Ugramm': True or False? FIND SHG EAI

    Fans speculate 'Salaar' is remake of 'Ugramm': True or False? FIND

    Recent Stories

    The Vaccine War: US Congressman Dr Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's latest film (WATCH) RBA

    'The Vaccine War': US Congressman Dr Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's latest film (WATCH)

    Annu Kapoor to Ben Kingsley : 6 Actor who played Gandhi on Screen SHG EAI

    Annu Kapoor to Ben Kingsley : 6 Actor who played Gandhi on Screen

    What was Gandhi's vision for Swachh Bharat and practical tips to save environment

    What was Gandhi’s vision for Swachh Bharat and practical tips to save environment

    Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 7 fascinating facts about Father of the Nation AJR

    Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 7 fascinating facts about Father of the Nation

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 2 to October 8, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 2 to October 8, 2023

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon