Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries her boyfriend Salim Karim (Video)

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees actress Mahira Khan married her boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim. The Pakistani actress tied the knot for the second time in an intimate ceremony.

On Sunday (Oct 1), Pakistani actress Mahira Khan married her boyfriend Salim Karim. The actress allegedly dated the businessman for five years before they decided to marry. This is Mahira's second marriage. The actress, renowned for her Pakistani TV drama Humsafar and her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on Raees, married Salim in a private ceremony.

Mahira's manager published the first video from the ceremony, confirming the wedding suspicions. Mahira was seen heading down the aisle and reuniting with her husband in the video, while her family and friends cheered her on.

Mahira can be seen wearing a beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil that covered her face. As for the groom, he wore a black sherwani with a matching pajama coupled with an icy blue turban.

According to the video, Mahira chose a stunning, beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil covering her face for her special day. Her spouse, on the other hand, wore a traditional black sherwani. He accessorised the ensemble with a blue turban. Mahira was spotted approaching an upset Salim.

The businessman greeted Mahira with a kiss on the forehead. According to the video, Mahira also had an open-air wedding ceremony with little adornment. The video piqued the interest of followers, who are now showering Mahira with love and well wishes.

Mahira initially mentioned Salim in a talk in 2020. Mahira said she was dating Salim at Rewind with Samina Peerzada. During an Instagram Live with fashion mogul Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, she revealed additional information about him.

As reported by Pakistani outlet Dawn, Mahira said, “There’s a line in Humsafar which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhay kis naiki ke badlay mein mili ho’ (I don’t know which good deed of mine led to you) and I think the same about him. I must have done something good in my life that God has sent him my way.”

The actress previously married Ali Askari and has a son, Azlaan, from the marriage.