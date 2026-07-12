Legendary playback singer S Janaki, known as the 'Nightingale of South India,' has died at 88. PM Narendra Modi and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan offered condolences, honouring her six-decade career and her vast contribution to Indian music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki Amma and extended his condolences to her family and admirers, recalling her multi-linguistic and vast career in the field of music and entertainment. The Prime Minister emphasised that the melodies created by the iconic singer will continue to enchant generations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

S Janaki, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, passed away on Friday at the age of 88 after suffering age-related health complications. Widely regarded as one of the finest voices in Indian cinema, she enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than six decades, recording thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages.

PM Modi's Tribute to S Janaki

In a post on X, PM Modi recalled the singer's remarkable versatility and said her songs beautifully conveyed every emotion with unmatched grace. "The passing of the distinguished playback singer S Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2026

Vice-President Expresses Grief

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed grief, describing her demise as an "irreparable loss to the world of music and to the nation's artistic heritage." In a post on X, the Vice-President stated that Janaki's extraordinary voice enriched Indian music and touched countless hearts across generations. "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma, whose extraordinary voice enriched Indian music and touched countless hearts across generations," the Vice-President said.

'Exceptional Versatility and Mastery'

Highlighting her illustrious career spanning over sixty years, the Vice-President praised her exceptional versatility and mastery across various genres. "Blessed with a uniquely expressive voice and exceptional versatility, S Janaki Amma enthralled audiences for over six decades with thousands of songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and several other languages. She displayed equal mastery over classical, devotional, and folk compositions, leaving an indelible mark on every genre she embraced," the post read.

The Vice-President further noted that her songs transcended linguistic and regional boundaries, bringing together millions of listeners through the universal language of music. "S Janaki Amma's passing is an irreparable loss to the world of music and to the nation's artistic heritage. Through her immense contribution to Indian music, she left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire artists and music lovers alike," VP added.

'Nightingale of South India' Passes Away in Mysuru

Earlier on July 11, renowned playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," passed away at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru after suffering age-related health complications. She was 88. She had been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated.

Dr. Sanjeev Rao Girimaji, Consultant Physician at Apollo BGS Hospitals, said, "She was brought to the hospital emergency around 1 p.m. today with a history of fever when she came. She was quite critical with a low BP. She was stabilised in the emergency department and subsequently shifted to the ICU. In the ICU, multiple disciplinary teams, including internal police and neurologists, were handling. And she suffered cardiac arrest at around 4.30 and was revived. Subsequently, another cardiac arrest around 6.30 revived. And around 7 o'clock, she had a cardiac arrest and could not be revived."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)