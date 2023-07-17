Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Trunk: New Netflix drama series to cast Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin

    'The Trunk' will be the name of Netflix's upcoming drama, the streaming service has revealed. In the series, Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin will appear.
     

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Gong Yoo admirers are thrilled. The actor will soon make a comeback in an upcoming Netflix drama starring Seo Hyun-jin. The drama, titled "The Trunk," will be written by Park Eun-young and directed by Kim Gyu-tae.Recently, a K-drama with Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo was unveiled. The series will be called "The Trunk," and Kim Gyu-tae, famed for films like "Our Blues," "It's Okay It's Love," and many more, will helm it. The script for the same will be penned by Park Eun-young, well-known for writing dramas like 'Hwarang' starring Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Kim Tae-hyung (BTS V) and many more.

    According to the 'The Trunk' movie's official synopsis, the plot of the film "The Trunk" "centres on a marriage arrangement service where clients are matched to their best-suited partners on a one-year contract and a whirlwind of unexpected events that follow when a mysterious trunk floats ashore."The supporting cast and the release date are not given many specifics. But the primary pair's announcement is sufficient to anticipate the distinctive drama.

    After a little interval, Gong Yoo will appear on screen. The Silent Sea, starring Bae Doona, Lee Joon, and others, was the actor's last appearance on television in 2021. The show was set in a dystopian future where there is a severe water shortage on Earth. The last time we saw Seo Hyun-jin, she played a young lawyer alongside Hwang In-youp in the movie "Why Her" (2022). Additionally, "The Trunk" will mark Hyun-jin's debut drama created just for an OTT platform.

