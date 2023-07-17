Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?

Kylie Jenner severed relations with Jordyn Woods after learning about the cheating scandal between Triston Thompson and her. For the uninitiated, Thompson cheated on Jenner with Woods while dating Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian. Have the two ex-best friends put the drama in the past four years following the controversy? On July 15, 2023, Jenner and Woods were seen dining at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, which led to rumours that the two were rekindling their strained friendship. The two formerly close friends appeared to be in good spirits as they were seen getting ready for a night out. While Woods wore a body-fitting multicoloured dress from her line, Woods by Jordyn, Jenner chose an asymmetrical black and white top with black trousers.

The latter accessorised her clothing with a wacky necklace, dangler earrings, a few rings, and a blue designer purse while the former kept her look carefree and understated. After dinner, Jenner and Woods were seen riding in the same car. As netizens respond to the unexpected meeting, the photos have generated attention online. When Jenner learned that Woods had kissed Thompson in February 2019, she ended their relationship. In March of that year, the 25-year-old came on Jada Pinkett Smith's chat show Red Table chat and claimed that the basketball player had kissed her. "It was a lips-only kiss; there was no tongue kiss. No flinging. Because I gave myself permission to be in that situation, I don't believe he is incorrect either. She publicly justified herself, saying that when alcohol is involved, people act foolishly. Khloe took offence to this and criticised her on Twitter.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" This was followed up by a tweet saying, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won't do that to my daughter." she wrote.

