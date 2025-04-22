Chandan Shetty steps into a new phase of his career with Sutradhari, his debut as a lead actor. The film fulfills his late father's dream, marking a fresh start after his divorce from Niveditha Gowda and recent music ventures.

Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty, amidst his busy schedule shooting the music video ‘Cotton Candy, has completed work on the film 'Muddu Rakshasi’, which stars his ex-wife Niveditha Gowda. Fans are delighted to see him return to the screen after his highly publicised divorce. Recently, the former couple held a press conference after wrapping up the final scenes of the film. However, some drama unfolded during the event, prompting trolls on social media to speculate that it was all a publicity stunt.

Putting the trolls aside, many fans are hopeful that Chandan Shetty will move past the bitterness of his divorce and continue progressing in life. The positive comments he receives on social media, even after the divorce, highlight the strength of his fan base. While Niveditha's reels often attract negative remarks, Chandan Shetty continues to receive mostly supportive feedback. Now, he has shared some exciting news with his fans.

Chandan Shetty has embarked on a new journey, one that fulfills his father's dream. He revealed this during a recent press conference.

“A long-standing dream is finally coming true. I’m starting a new life. I’m doing this to honour my father’s wishes. I seek your blessings,” said Chandan Shetty.

He was referring to his upcoming film Sutradhari, which marks his debut as a lead actor in Sandalwood.

“My father's dream was always for me to become an actor. Since childhood, he would say, ‘You should become a film hero.’ But when I looked in the mirror, I used to laugh and wonder, ‘How will I ever become a hero?’ Still, what he said back then is finally coming true on May 9th. His dream is being fulfilled,” he shared.

In Sutradhari, Chandan plays an undercover police officer.

“I play an undercover cop in this film. With this project, I’ve started a new chapter in life. It’s all thanks to producer Navarasan that I took on this role. I request all of you to support the film,” he added.