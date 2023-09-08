The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon addresses allegations of toxic work atmosphere

Jimmy Fallon apologizes to staff following allegations of a difficult work environment at "The Tonight Show." 16 employees cited mental health concerns, prompting Fallon to express remorse and emphasize inclusivity and a fun atmosphere on the show. NBC asserts their commitment to a respectful workplace

Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology to his colleagues following allegations of a difficult work environment at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." A Rolling Stone story published recently highlighted the claims of 16 current and former employees who described a work atmosphere that they believe negatively impacted their mental well-being.

In a Zoom call with the show's staff after the story's publication, Fallon reportedly expressed remorse for unintentionally fostering such an environment. While CNN has sought comment from representatives for Fallon, a statement from NBC was provided in Rolling Stone's initial report.

During the call, Fallon is said to have stated, "It's embarrassing, and I feel so bad," in response to the allegations. He continued, "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can't even tell you." Fallon emphasized his desire for the show to be enjoyable and inclusive for everyone, adding, "It should be the best show."

In the original Rolling Stone story, employees were not identified by name due to concerns about potential professional repercussions, and CNN has not independently verified their claims. However, NBC released a statement in the initial report, asserting, "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated, and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.

