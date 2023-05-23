Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer oozes oomph by flaunting breasts in cream-plunging BOLD top

    First Published May 23, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of beautiful and ravishing pictures and videos of her enjoying her days in a Bikini and sexy outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here are times when social media influencer Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her cream-coloured plunging neckline bold top and cream pants in a new photoshoot which went viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sensational and irresistible in a cream-coloured plunging neckline bold top and cream pants with relaxed black hair and glasses on her eyes.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing in a cream-coloured-plunging neckline breast-baring top and pants attire. She flaunts her cleavage and breasts in the photo, with a sexy walk outside her car.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a cream-coloured-plunging neckline breast-baring top and white pants as she flaunts her breasts and body.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa has captured our attention in a cream-coloured-plunging neckline breast-baring top and white pants. She gives a seductive expression at the camera lens and keeps walking ahead in the photo.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sensual and alluring as she gives a scintillating pose in the cream-coloured-plunging neckline breast-baring top and cream pants. Her this casual yet raunchy look adds more poise and hotness to this photo.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023 vma

    'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023

    Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles' vma

    Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles'

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster' anr

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster'

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said vma

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

    Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makes it to IMDbs 2023 Summer Movie Guide list (MSW)

    Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' makes it to IMDb’s 2023 summer movie guide list

    Recent Stories

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 Waseem Ahmad Bhat from J K Anantnag secures 7th rank gcw

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022: Waseem Ahmad Bhat from J&K's Anantnag secures 7th rank

    Kashmir G20 meeting: Pakistan's 'friends' pick propaganda over progress

    Kashmir G20 meeting: Pakistan's 'friends' pick propaganda over progress

    Delhi services row Mamata Banerjee assures support to Arvind Kejriwal in fight against Centre ordinance gcw

    Delhi services row: Mamata Banerjee assures support to Arvind Kejriwal in fight against ordinance

    Roblox Unveils Digital Tradable Collectibles As Signuptoken.com, Solana, And XRP Rise

    Roblox Unveils Digital Tradable Collectibles As Signuptoken.com, Solana, And XRP Rise

    football Serie A 2022-23: Juventus 10-point penalty explained-ayh

    Serie A: Juventus's 10-point penalty explained

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon