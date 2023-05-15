Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic

    In an extraordinary turn of events, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai riding a pillion on a motorbike with a stranger so that he could go to his shoot on time. Social media users pointed out that the 80-year-old actor was not wearing a helmet.

    Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic RBA
    First Published May 15, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan, a megastar of Indian film, is a fan favourite. The experienced actor, at 80 years old, nonetheless puts additional effort into his roles and always delivers faultless performances. Not only that, but the Big B is punctual and always on time on sets. He surprised his fans and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda with a hilarious post on Sunday night. He said that a stranger had given him a lift on his bike so that he could get there on time. 

    Amitabh posted a picture on his social media account, showing him riding pillion on a Royal Enfield Himalayan on the way to his shooting location in Mumbai. In an online post, he praised the driver and described the person as hilarious that even Navya couldn't help but listen.

    He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner." 

    Have a look:

    Big B's decision to ride a bike without a helmet raised some eyebrows. Had he been leaving his house on a bike, he would've indeed left appropriately geared up. But we know that the actor hiked the ride in the middle of his trip to his shooting location.

    Soon after Big B shared the post, his granddaughter Navya dropped laughing and red heart emojis in the comments section. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt dropped clapping emojis. Rohit Roy commented, "You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you." 

    Sayani Gupta wrote, "Had always heard Mr. Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!"

    Fans also reacted to his post. A fan wrote, "This yellow T-shirted guy ain’t gonna be sleeping for nights, and not washing his clothes or his bike for a long long time!" Another fan wrote, "The driver kid now has a life time story to tell. How he gave ride to bachchan sir."

    Amitabh Bachchan on work front: 
    Meanwhile, Big B has been back at work since he healed from his accident. Recently, he had an injury while working on the sets of Project K. He aimed to capture a frantic action scene. The shoot had to be postponed after the incident. Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas all play significant parts in Project K. He is now in the city filming the courtroom drama Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. 

